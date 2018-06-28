FCA ‘looking into’ Carillion insider trading

Catherine Neilan

The Financial Conduct Authority is looking into allegations of insider trading at Carillion, dating back to the time of its infamous profit warning last July.

The update, which came alongside the resignation of then-chief executive Richard Howson, led to a 39 per cent drop in the FTSE250 firm’s share price. Six months later it collapsed into administration.

The FCA’s inquiry - which the watchdog argues does not constitute a formal investigation at this stage - was revealed in a series of letters between boss Andrew Bailey and Labour MP Frank Field, who is currently carrying out a review into the demise of the outsourcing giant.

In a letter to Field, Bailey confirms that the FCA is conducting an investigation into the timeliness and content of Carillion’s disclosures under the Market Abuse Regulation, Listing Rules and Listing Regulations and whether “earlier announcements made by Carillion were false or misleading as a result”.

City A.M. understands this relates more to the mishandling of matters than deliberate manipulation.

However the letter also notes the FCA has been made “aware of allegations of insider trading in Carillion’s share price prior to its trading update on 10 July 2017, and are looking into them”.

It is thought this applies to an unknown number of individuals, rather than the company.

Carillion was the most shorted stock on the London exchange and had been for a number of years. The combined position peaked at more than 25 per cent of the company’s issued share capital in July, just before the company issued what became the first of three of quick-fire profit warnings.

According to analysis firm IHS Markit, 18 hedge funds made £80m from the initial share slump, although it has been estimated that more than £200m was made overall.

Field has previously accused Carillion of having “hoodwinked the government as they did many others who were so naïve as to trust their published accounts”.

Carillion, which employed 43,000 people when it went under, of which around half were in the UK, reportedly had just £29m when it collapsed, with £88m in pension liabilities.

