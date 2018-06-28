Jasper Jolly

A British biotech firm which aims to pioneer new medicines using cannabis has gained almost $10m (£7.6m) in investment, it will announce today.

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (OCT) has also gained the unpaid services of venerated actor Patrick Stewart – famed for roles from Star Trek to Shakespeare – as its patron. Crossbench peer Baroness Meacher, an advocate of drug reform in parliament, will sit on an advisory board for the firm, also unpaid.

The series A fundraising round was led by Casa Verde Capital and Imperial Brands Ventures, two venture capital firms, with other family investment offices also participating. Kingsley Capital Partners remains the largest shareholder in the business.

The firm aims to boldly go where no firm has gone before in the fields of pain relief, oncology and neurological disorders, with a new laboratory in Europe.

Read more: We deserve a Prime Minister who isn’t blind to the case for cannabis

The government is currently reviewing laws on cannabis for medicinal use, after the case of Billy Caldwell, an epileptic boy, gained widespread public attention.

Some doctors believe that cannabis has the potential to treat a wide variety of painful conditions.

Stewart said: “I am proud to become the patron of OCT. It's wonderful that OCT have got together the funding that means that Britain will lead the way in what is, in my view, one of the world’s most exciting fields of medical research.

"The possibilities seem to me to be virtually limitless.”

Meacher, who chairs the All Party Parliamentary Group for Drug Policy Reform, said: “The recent cases of Billy Caldwell and Alfie Dingley have demonstrated the real human cost of failing to recognise the medical potential of cannabis.

"I’m thrilled that OCT has secured more funding and its much needed research is now under way. It is fantastic to see that Britain remains a world leader in pioneering medical research.”

Read more: DEBATE: Is Britain missing out by not having a legal cannabis market?