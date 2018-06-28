Free market Conservatives, your country needs you

Shanker Singham

Last week, to celebrate the seventieth birthday of the National Health Service, we were greeted by the spectacle of a Conservative government openly suggesting that funding should be increased for a state-owned entity, without any meaningful reform, paid for in part by increasing taxes.

What is extraordinary about this announcement is the assumption, seemingly unchecked, that we live in a zero-sum world, where a public service must be paid for out of taxes, and any growth in the economy must be government-led.

Improving competition, increasing efficiency, and ensuring that procurement processes benefit from more products and greater choice seem to have been forgotten.

If NHS standards don’t improve, the squeezed taxpayer will ask what their money was wasted on. They will be right to do so.

Instead of extra funding, there are many things that could be done to improve NHS efficiency and productivity.

First, the NHS owns a lot of very high-value land and other assets, which could be put into a trust and managed commercially. The investment adviser Dag Detter has written extensively about how governments do not make the most of the public wealth of nations, and his ideas seem tailor-made for the NHS.

Second, procurement processes could be made much more efficient. Giving the NHS access to more products, produced more cheaply, and using its buyer power to reduce drug prices, would be a good way of lowering the overall costs.

These reforms, and others like them, would benefit the whole country. But they are generally hard to achieve because vested interests tend to oppose them, partly on ideological grounds, and partly because the impact will be longer-term, rather than an immediate cash injection.

That’s why it’s critical for Conservatives, particularly in government, to make the case that pro-competitive reforms are good for the economy, and will create long-term wealth, even though it may appear initially that the Treasury could lose some short-term revenue.

Such leadership is all the more important with Brexit on the horizon. Whatever the outcome of our negotiations with the EU (and this would become especially urgent if no deal is reached), ensuring prosperity for post-Brexit Britain requires real pro-competitive leadership.

For example, the UK should consider the following: dropping tariffs, especially on food, clothing and shoes to zero for the whole world, so that prices do not go up for consumer staples; granting businesses temporary exemption from VAT; lowering corporate income tax; and improving our own regulatory environment in a number of areas, such as energy policy, where the UK’s policies actively erode the competitiveness of its businesses.

All these policies could be viewed as costing the exchequer money, but they ultimately create wealth.

That these thoughts have become unutterable in the UK political discourse speaks volumes about how the political ground has changed in the last two decades.

When leaders from the “political right” call for tax increases to fund state programmes, this moves the goalposts, and free market thinking becomes regarded as increasingly fringe and ideological. The pressure for state intervention, which unites crony businesses with statist, dirigiste politicians, becomes overwhelming.

Meanwhile, wealth is gradually destroyed, and the poor (for whom many virtue-signalling policies have been put in place) are pushed deeper into poverty. People’s hopes and aspirations become more constrained, and soon they forget to even have them, accepting that survival is simply their lot in life.

Now is the time for a radical change of course. The UK government needs to start making free trading, free market decisions.

The New Zealand government had to go through exactly this process when it was in crisis in the 1980s. Because it did so, it has become a remarkably successful economy.

That it was a Labour government that, in the Kiwi case, turned away from stifling dirigisme in the form of tariffs and subsidies, shows that free trade and free markets need not follow a traditional left-right dichotomy. Increasingly, this is a battle that pits vested interest elites and cronies against ordinary consumers.

Right now, with tax increases on the horizon, extra public funding for the NHS, and the competition debate virtually banished from political discourse, the Tories have found themselves on the wrong side of this fight. Though traditionally the party of free markets and small government, they have lost their way. They need to find it again.

When faced with policy decisions, governments should always be asked to explain how their choice will harness or constrain the forces of competition, which if allowed to work will create wealth. The wrong choice is inconvenient for the rich, but a catastrophe for the poor. The current government could do with a reminder of that.

