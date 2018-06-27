Gatwick 'respects Heathrow vote' and vows to grow without second runway

Alexandra Rogers

Gatwick airport has said it "respects" the government's position on Heathrow while vowing to increase capacity with the infrastructure it already has.

Speaking to City A.M., chief financial officer Nick Dunn said he respected the government's decision to back a third runway at rival Heathrow and that his airport would "rise to the challenge" of making the best use of its existing capacity.

"It's no surprise that we have doubled our focus on what we can do with what we already have," he said.

This could mean exploring possible options with its standby runway, which Gatwick has previously said it is considering developing to boost capacity.

The emergency runway is parallel to the main runway at the airport, and during normal operations is used as a taxiway.

While Gatwick cannot currently use the two at the same time, a legal agreement dating back to 1979 expires next year, paving the way for potential development.

"As any independent business that wants to compete, we assert our willingness to develop this scheme with the right government backing," Dunn said.

For now, Gatwick said the focus was to grow to 53 million passengers over the next five years with its existing single runway, with it looking into how technology and larger aircraft could help it deliver that target.

The airport today published its annual results which showed it enjoyed its busiest ever year as passenger numbers boomed to 45.7m, driven by an increase in long-haul routes to destinations including Buenos Aires, Taipei and Singapore.

Revenue was up 5.4 per cent to £764.2m, while before tax profits stood at £233.7m.

The airport also said it would benefit from a £3.14bn investment between 2010 and 2023, with £1.1bn to be spent in the next five years.

