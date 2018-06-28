DEBATE: Should we introduce a new tax for over-40s to pay for social care?

Sarah Wollaston, John O'Connell

Should we introduce a new tax for over-40s to pay for social care?

Dr Sarah Wollaston, MP and chair of the Health and Social Care Committee, says YES.

Unlike the NHS, social care is not free at the point of delivery – those with assets over £24,250 must entirely self-fund, and there is already a projected £2bn funding gap. Social care should be available free at point of use to all who need it, and we need to raise the quality of care delivered.

Intergenerational fairness is key. Premiums for social care cannot sustainably fall entirely on employed adults – a group shrinking relative to those in retirement and the self-employed. Many young people already effectively pay a nine per cent “graduate tax” for student loans on earnings above £25,000. They face less stable employment and less generous pensions. They are also less likely to be able to buy their own homes.

An earmarked Social Care Premium spreads the risk more fairly by including wealthier pensioners and the self-employed, and protects people from the risk of huge costs for social care.

Pooling this risk would allow us to both improve social care and make it available to all.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, says NO.

Properly funding social care is one of the big long-term public finance headaches. Starting from the assumption that we want high-quality care so that older generations can live with dignity, we then need to find a way to pay for it.

Unfortunately, most of the answers emerging from the political class are to hike taxes.

The answers lie locally. We must allow more houses to be built to broaden the local tax base and bring in more revenue without raising rates. Looking to the future, we should allow councils more control of their finances. According to the OECD, in 2014, just over 25 per cent of UK state expenditure was at the local level, but less than five per cent of tax is collected locally.

Real, long-term solutions are required, and decentralising our tax system will help us meet those challenges. In the short term, the government should resist getting into a bidding war with socialists on public services. Want more money? Scrap HS2 and reduce spending on overseas aid.

