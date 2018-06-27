Mary McDougall

UK customers of Ticketmaster, GETMEIN! and TicketWeb who bought tickets between February and 23 June this year may have had personal and payment information stolen by hackers.

Ticketmaster – which controls more than 80 per cent of worldwide ticket sales – found it had been targeted by fraudsters last week as it identified "malicious software" on a third-party customer support programme (Ibenta) used by the site.

North American clients have not been affected the ticket vendor claims but other international customers who purchased, or attempted to purchase, tickets between September 2017 and 23 June 2018 may be compromised.

Read more: Dixons Carphone expects profit loss to deepen data breach woes

The company said that forensic teams and security experts are working around the clock to understand how the data was illicitly accessed. It has contacted affected customers by email to warn them that they will need to reset their passwords when they next log in to the site, as a precautionary measure.

Last year, Ticketmaster sold over 142m tickets across its network.

Information which may have been compromised includes: name, address, email address, telephone number, payment details and Ticketmaster login details.

Ticketmaster is confident it has complied with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules - acting very quickly and informing all relevant authorities, including the Information Commissioner's office, the BBC reported.

Read more: Intelligence agency confirms it's investigating Dixons Carphone data breach