England face Belgium tomorrow in an enviable position. Gareth Southgate’s side have already qualified for the last 16 of the World Cup following contrasting wins over Tunisia and Panama.

Therefore, in a way, the pressure is off. There should be no nerves, no need to keep tabs on Group G’s irrelevant other fixture and no signs of the crippling fear which has become all too familiar in previous tournaments.

In theory at least, England should be able to utilise their confidence and play the expansive, positive, head-turning football Southgate has tried to encourage.

However, Belgium also represent the first proper test for England. They were expected to beat Tunisia and Panama; the final group game is a meeting of well-matched sides chock-full of Premier League talent.

The nature of the tie means that Southgate and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez have the luxury of being able to rotate their squad – and both have intimated they plan to do so. The likes of Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard may well sit out the action in Kaliningrad.

But regardless of the Belgium team Martinez opts for, England’s defence should be braced for a real challenge. Southgate’s side have banged in eight goals in two games, with Kane’s ruthless finishing, Jesse Lingard’s vibrancy and Kieran Trippier’s set-piece delivery standing out.

Yet despite the clear positives and the six points won there are still doubts about the defence.

The Kyle Walker-John Stones-Harry Maguire back three remains a new, relatively untested combination. The trio have started just two games together: the last two matches against Tunisia and Panama.

Before he landed on Leicester City’s Maguire, Southgate trialled five other defenders in the five matches preceding the tournament. Phil Jones, Gary Cahill, James Tarkowski, Joe Gomez and Michael Keane were all given an opportunity to impress.

While it was clearly important for Southgate to find his preferred combination and lots of work has been done on the training field since, the fact remains that Walker, Stones and Maguire haven’t played a great deal of competitive minutes together.

Even the system – a 3-5-2 with wing-backs and two midfielders given licence to drift in between the lines – has only been in effect for the last seven matches.

Against the modest attacks of Tunisia and Panama problems have been evident. Walker gave away the penalty from which Tunisia scored due to a poor body position, which ex-England centre-back Rio Ferdinand described as “criminal”.

Arsene Wenger, meanwhile, believes Southgate’s repositioning of Walker in the middle is a mistake. “He’s not a real defender and especially not a central defender,” the former Arsenal manager said.

“It is a new position for me,” Walker has admitted. “Of course I’m still learning.”

Maguire, who is in the side largely for his ability on the ball and confidence in distribution, has at times looked vulnerable defending one-on-one in the left channel.

Stones, who with 28 caps as a central defender is the most experienced of the trio, scored twice in the thrashing of Panama, but has a tendency at times to overplay.

Whether all three will start together for a third successive match is uncertain, as Southgate has made it clear he wants to keep everyone in the squad happy.

“I have to think through all those things,” he said on Monday. “The competition for places, the players who need match minutes and keeping the unity of the squad.”

Cahill, who was man of the match in the friendly win over Nigeria, and Jones could play a part, while Danny Rose is a candidate to replace Ashley Young on the left and Trent Alexander-Arnold may come in for Trippier, who was substituted as a precaution against Panama.

Whoever Southgate opts for is sure to face a difficult 90 minutes against Belgium, who have talent all over the pitch. Martinez has fashioned his side specifically to accommodate as much firepower as possible. With most being familiar names there is no element of surprise, but they won’t be easy to stop.

The Red Devils’ fluid 3-4-3 formation has its issues, with Yannick Carrasco playing out of position as a left wingback and playmaker Kevin De Bruyne starting too deep, but there is undeniably lots to consider as the opposition.

Their 43 goals in qualifying and five-goal demolition of Tunisia suggests England will have to defend as a team a lot more than they have in previous matches.

With Eric Dier likely to be brought in to bolster the midfield and negate space in front of the defence, England will be forced to play a different type of game.

Win, lose or draw the challenge is likely to prove instructive further down the line for England in the knockout stages. This is their World Cup litmus test.