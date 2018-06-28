Simon Migliano

As I write, thousands of employees are opening up Macs in cafes and trendy workspaces across the country, sipping on cortados, and getting ready to start their days.

These workers are part of what’s being called the “remote working revolution”, and they represent a movement away from the presenteeism that previously defined office working.

A blessing and a curse

Technology is at the centre of this non-traditional working boom – thanks to communication applications like Skype and Slack, staff are readily accessible anywhere in the world where there’s a half-decent wifi connection.

The rise of virtual and augmented reality also means that employees can attend meetings despite being on the opposite side of the globe.

Unfortunately, these flexible working habits present a big cyber security risk, which companies and employees often aren’t prepared to tackle.

Let’s talk about wifi

We’re an increasingly wifi-dependent society. For remote staff, good wifi is essential, so business owners and employees inevitably gravitate towards stronger hotspots – whether they are password-protected or not.

The problem is that when workers head to their favourite cafe and log into the convenient wifi that doesn’t require a password, they are placing a huge amount of trust in the hotspot’s owner and hoping that there aren’t any would-be scammers around.

Newer routers are more secure, but rely on their owners to keep the hardware updated. The bigger threat is from fraudsters, who can eavesdrop on unencrypted activity using simple software, or even create fake wireless spots to mimic legitimate ones by naming their network after a cafe to make it look authentic.

Once hackers have done this, it’s simple to intercept unencrypted data, wait for you to open unsecured sites, or even create phony versions of real sites in order to steal your private data.

This has created a bit of a perfect storm for small businesses and companies adopting more flexible attitudes to where their staff work.

Unlike banks, which have sophisticated security systems in place, it doesn’t take much for businesses to open themselves up to potential fraud.

Most employees use email programs like Outlook or Gmail – and while the latter offers some protection due to its two-factor authentication, it wouldn’t take much for a scammer on an unencrypted network to mimic a web-based email client, and then scrape a users’ details when they try to log in.

Once that’s done, hackers can log into accounts, and scan through reams of emails in order to dig out juicy company details such as payslips, invoice details, and personal data. Before you know it, scammers have access to the internal mechanisms of your company.

Securing your business

Businesses can protect themselves from attacks by: encouraging staff to avoid sites that aren’t secure and don’t display HTTPS in the URL; install firewalls, antivirus, and malware software on staff computers to make sure there aren’t any chinks in the company’s armour; and regularly install software updates, as they typically contain security patches.

It’s also worth considering installing Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) on work devices – VPNs essentially create encrypted tunnels through which your staff’s online traffic can travel through securely. These can be set to work automatically, so require very little heavy lifting from employees.

It makes sense to dodge onerous overheads like offices while startups are getting up to speed – it’s not unusual for startup owners to work out of cafes in the first few months of their existence – but they must be diligent, and secure themselves against cyber risks.



