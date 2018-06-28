Alexandra Rogers

The government should have been more "candid" about its decision to cancel the electrification of railway lines in Wales, the Midlands and the North, the Transport Committee has said.

In its report into rail infrastructure investment, which looks into disparities between London and other UK regions, the committee said the Department for Transport (DfT) should have been more "honest" about why the flagship policies were cancelled.

The electrification of the Midland Mainline, the Great Western Mainline in south Wales and the Lakes Line were ditched last March after costs ballooned and the project ran out of money, sparking a huge government backlash.

The committee rapped the DfT for its "regrettable" decision to inform parliament of the decision four months later in July, just before parliamentary recess, thereby "limiting the opportunity for detailed scrutiny and debate".

Read more: The government has binned massive rail electrification plans

It said the government only focused on the positive aspects behind the cancellation, such as using diesel and electric together to boost passenger benefits, rather than departmental failures such as inadequate planning and budgeting.

Committee chair Lilian Greenwood said the DfT's decision to announce funding for Crossrail 2 in London a few days after the cancellation "unsurprisingly reignited the debate about disparities in rail infrastructure investment between London and other regions".

The committee suggested that the status of the schemes be changed to "pending" as there was "strong evidence" that electrification remained the best option for the railways.

“The Treasury’s own data shows that spending per head in London in 2016/17 was more than ten times that of the East Midlands," Greenwood said. "Regional economies will never be able to catch up with London while such inequalities exist.

"While we accept that annual snapshots of comparative regional investment can be problematic, and that investment in one area can lead to benefits in another, some regions have faced decades of under-investment in their parts of the rail network. They deserve to have a clear sense of what the government is doing to help them attract transport investment and grow economically. The Northern Powerhouse and Midlands Engine will struggle to live up to their names without tangible change.”

The DfT is currently under fire for its role in the ongoing rail timetable mayhem, which itself is the subject on an inquiry by the transport committee.

The new timetable introduced on 20 May was designed to increase the frequency of trains per hour for those using the Thameslink, Southern, Gatwick Express and Great Northern services, as well as creating capacity by 40,000 passengers.

However, a botched delivery has caused widespread cancellations and delays, sparking passenger fury.

To restore their "damaged reputations and instil greater confidence in the railway industry", the DfT and Network Rail needed to learn the lessons of the failed electrification schemes, the report said, by engaging in third-party proposals for alternatively funded schemes and by being more transparent about its plans.

A spokesperson for the DfT said: "The next few years will actually see higher government spending in the north, compared to the south, and by 2020 all Northern and TransPennine trains will be new or refurbished, with an extra 500 carriages providing space for 40,000 extra passengers and 2,000 extra services each week. A third of all enhancement spending over the next five-year investment period - £3 billion - will be used to upgrade the route between Leeds, Manchester and York. We will also see the roll out of the new intercity express trains serving the east, north east and south west."

Read more: Rail bosses summoned before MPs apologise for train timetable chaos