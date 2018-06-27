Wednesday 27 June 2018 5:19pm

Just Eat shares end the day lower as management warns of subdued profits

 
Alys Key
BRITAIN-ECONOMY-FTSE-JUST EAT
Just Eat's investors were disappointed by the cautious outlook (Source: Getty)

Shares in delivery site Just Eat dropped in afternoon trading today, closing lower after the company gave a more cautious outlook than expected at an investor meeting.

Just Eat led the FTSE 100 fallers, dropping 7.1 per cent to 755.2p.

At a Capital Markets Day, the group did not give any guidance for 2018 and warned that profits could be subdued due to high investment costs.

This fell short of what some analysts had expected. Broker Liberum issued a note this morning saying it expected "a positive message" and that there was an outside chance revenue guidance could be raised.

Last year the company's profits took a hit from its investment in doing its own delivery, pushing it to a pre-tax loss of £76m.

Meanwhile, the company also announced today that it has scored a trial period delivering for sandwich giant Subway.

This comes just a few weeks after the shares took a tumble when Deliveroo introduced a new feature putting it in direct competition with Just Eat.

Read more: The Deliveroo vs Just Eat food fight has only just begun

