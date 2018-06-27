James Booth

Former Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond has today taken a stake in a French brokerage in a bet that the business will prosper in the aftermath of new European regulations.

Diamond’s investment vehicle Atlas Merchant Capital (AMC) said it had agreed to acquire a 27.73 per cent stake in Kepler Cheuvreux from Blackfin Capital Partners while Swiss private banks Edmond de Rothschild acquired an eight per cent stake.

AMC said the moved was based on the strength of Kepler’s research business which they expect to thrive in the wake of the Mifid II (second Markets in Financial Instruments Directive) regulations which came into force on 3 January.

One of the effects of Mifid II is that asset managers can no longer receive broker research for free in return for the commission it pays.

Matthew Hansen, the head of UK and Europe for AMC, said: “The decision to invest in Kepler Cheuvreux was based on an analysis of their market leading positions in pan-European research, advisory and execution. In research, which is the cornerstone of their business, they have the largest research coverage in mainland Europe and are prospering in the post Mifid II research environment.”

Diamond said Kepler Cheuvreux “has a very good management team, focused on services where they excel and a pan-European client base.”

“My partners and I believe that by combining these strengths with AMC’s operating experience, the company has very exciting growth prospects,” he added.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, should be finalised by the end of September 2018. No deal value was disclosed.