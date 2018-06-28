Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover advertising, property and planning. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

JCDecaux UK

JCDecaux UK announces the appointment of Dallas Wiles to the position of chief commercial officer – responsible for client partnerships and investments. Dallas will now head the commercial team at JCDecaux that numbers 177, covering client, agency and specialist partnerships, automated trading, creative solutions and campaign delivery. Dallas will also drive the company brand charter (BranDO) – a six-point plan that puts brands first for accountability, measurement, brand safety and viewability. Dallas was appointed commercial director in 2016 and was previously director of trading at JCDecaux.

Grosvenor Group

Michael McLintock has been appointed by the Grosvenor Estate as the new chairman of Grosvenor Group, one of the world’s largest privately-owned international property companies. He succeeds Lesley Knox who is retiring as a trustee of the Grosvenor Estate and who has fulfilled the role of group chairman since 2010. The appointment becomes effective in September. Michael has been a member of the Grosvenor Group board since 2012 and is also a trustee of the Grosvenor Estate, chairman of Grosvenor group’s audit committee and a member of the remuneration committee. He was previously chief executive of M&G for 19 years, retiring in 2016, and was a director of Prudential between 2000 and 2016, having overseen the sale of M&G to Prudential in 1999.

Gerald Eve

Gerald Eve has appointed one of the Greater London Authority’s senior planners to add further experienced resource to its planning and development team across London. Samantha (Sam) Wells joins Gerald Eve as a senior associate following a 20-year career in London local government, most recently at the Greater London Authority (GLA) where she spent nine years advising on a range of strategic planning applications. Her senior officer role at City Hall required close collaboration with the deputy mayors, borough leaders, senior council officers and other stakeholders, giving her a unique understanding of regional and local government politics and procedures across London. This role involved responsibility for strategic planning advice surrounding a number of significant regeneration projects along the South Bank including: the Shell Centre, King’s Reach, Elizabeth House and Battersea Power Station. Prior to the GLA, she spent an extensive period at Lambeth Council where she was lead officer for a number of large scale regeneration projects and mixed use applications around Brixton, Streatham, Vauxhall and Waterloo.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.