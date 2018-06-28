Jasper Jolly

Former Formula One star Nico Rosberg has joined China’s largest car maker SAIC the latest investment round in a firm which has mapped the world in three-letter phrases.

The multi-million pound investment will be used to fund expansion to new markets, City A.M. understands.

Alpine Electronics, manufacturers of audio and navigation systems, have also joined the investment round, while existing investor Intel Capital also participated.

The London-based firm has divided the world into three-metre squares, each assigned with a three-word phrase in one of 26 languages to identify it, rather than complex coordinates. City A.M.’s offices, for instance, are located at “head.first.simply”.

What3words has already made progress in the context of less developed economies, with Mongolia’s national post office adopting the system to give citizens addresses, while the United Nations is also a user.

However, car manufacturers have also seized upon the technology because of its promise in voice control systems. At the start of the year car manufacturer Daimler took a 10 per cent stake in What3words, and has integrated the technology into new Mercedes-Benz A-Class cars.

Chris Sheldrick, What3words chief executive, said: "The latest funding round is helping fuel our global expansion into new markets, with offices coming in Silicon Valley and Berlin later this year.

“It’s also driving the launch of new languages, adding to our recent release of Japanese and Korean and to resource our developments in speech recognition for the variety of voice assistants on the market.”

Michael Cohen, investment director at SAIC Capital, SAIC’s venture capital arm, said he believes the technology will become “commonplace in all vehicles” in the coming years.

