Emily Nicolle

London-based software as a service startup Yoobic has closed a fresh $25m (£18.8m) fundraising round, led Insight Venture Partners.

The company, which provides tech to support real-time monitoring of in-store retail operations, will be using the funds to hire 100 new staff members over the next 12 months expand into the US in September this year.

Founded in 2014, Yoobic currently counts big names like Lacoste, Aldi UK and Peugeot among its clientele, and serves more than 100 retailers across the world from its offices in London and Paris.

The company’s co-founder and CEO, Fabrice Haiat, said it saw 143 per cent revenue growth in the financial year ending 2017.

“The digitisation of the store is a priority for every retailer, alongside streamlining internal operational processes and communications to make them more efficient,” said Haiat in a statement.

“Opening a new office in New York in September is a milestone in our international expansion. Our priority is to continue improving our solution to help our clients provide their customers with an excellent shopping experience in every store, while making them more profitable.”

The round was supported by London venture capital firm Felix Capital, which also led the startups’s series A round last year.