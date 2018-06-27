Catherine Neilan

Europe's services industry has written to chief Brexit negotiators David Davis and Michel Barnier, urging the pair to agree to extend the transition period.

Currently, the period - during which the UK will remain part of the Single Market and customs union and subject to ECJ jurisdiction - will run from March 29 2019 until December 31 2020.

But there are growing fears that this will not be long enough, particularly as it becomes increasingly likely the period will be used to hammer out the future relationship rather than simply 'implement' the changes.

"Based on our experience of trade negotiations, we are concerned that - even with the strongest political will from both sides - a period of 21 months is unlikely to be sufficient to cover all the stages needed to put in place the future relationship," the European Services Forum chairman Noel Clehane writes. "We therefore call on negotiators to provide clarity as soon as possible on the Withdrawal Agreement and to allow for some flexibility in the management and duration of the transition period included therein."

The letter, on behalf of members including BT, HSBC, IBM, Microsoft and Inmarsat, also highlights the size of services and dominance of the sector within both UK and EU economies and in particular bilateral trade.

"While being aware of both parties’ “red lines”, ESF calls for clear-headed decisions on the future EU-UK relationship as early as possible," the letter adds. "The services sector supports a close and flexible future relationship that enables as closely as possible the frictionless and barrier-free trading arrangements currently permitted under the Customs Union and Single Market arrangements."

"So far, goods-related issues seem to have dominated the debate on the future relationship, with a focus on customs and controls at the borders," the letter says.