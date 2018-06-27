Just Eat announces delivery trial with Subway

Sebastian Klovig Skelton

Whether you're a Spicy Italian loyalist, a Meatball Marinara fanatic, or you're just there for the cookies, you can now get Subway delivered straight to your door thanks to a new trial partnership with Just Eat.

The world famous New York-style Subs can be ordered through the Just Eat app or website, and although the initial roll-out is limited to London, Leeds and Manchester, the plan is to extend the delivery service to over 500 Subway stores nationwide by the end of 2018.

Sarah Clarke, marketing director at Subway UK and Ireland, said: "We're delighted to announce the Just Eat delivery trial, making it even easier for our customers to enjoy their Subs, salads and sharing platters anywhere, at any time. We look forward to seeing the results and being able to roll out delivery nationwide."

The announcement comes two weeks after Deliveroo's unveiling of their new 'Marketplace+' feature, which caused Just Eat's shares to drop by seven per cent that morning before settling on an overall drop of 4.7 per cent.

Deliveroo anticipates that 5,000 more restaurants will join its platform, which now allows them to be listed even if they do not use Deliveroo's rider network.

Just Eat, however, has maintained a proactive acquisition strategy, with the platform boasting 28,000 restaurants on its platform compared to the 10,000 currently on Deliveroo.

With Subway being one of country's largest quick service restaurant brands, the new trial could go a long way in consolidating Just Eat's place in the market, who are already providing delivery services to fast food juggernauts KFC and Burger King.

Graham Corfield, UK managing director at Just Eat, said: "We're excited to welcome Subway to Just Eat, as part of our continued efforts to offer customers more of their favourite food brands at the tap of the app."

