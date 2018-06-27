Wednesday 27 June 2018 3:28pm

Uh oh: Slack's workplace messaging service is down

 
Emily Nicolle
Follow Emily
What are we supposed to do now? Talk?
What are we supposed to do now? Talk? (Source: Slack)

Slack, the global workplace instant messaging service, is experiencing technical issues leaving teams across the world unable to communicate without speaking to each other.

The provider confirmed that users were having difficulty connecting to the service, and promised that it will investigate the problem in due course.

In the last 24 hours, Slack has seen a high of 1634 reports of issues coming in from users, with the most reported problems including logging in (39 per cent), website (31 per cent) and mobile app (28 per cent).

Slack first responded to the issues at 2:30pm today, and has since provided an update that it is still unable to provide a solution to its problems.

Slack is on fire

Employees at companies across the world have gone into a widespread panic, unable to chat informally with their colleagues without the added effort of providing face-to-face communication value.

This is also not the first time that Slack has gone down, when the messenger service previously experienced major outages in November last year.

Read more: Messaging service Slack is down: Outage affects workplaces around the world

Related articles

Softbank's unicorn startup funding spree continues: This time, Slack
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Facebook launches a new version of Workplace, exclusively for non-profits
Emily Nicolle
Emily Nicolle | Staff

Workplace culture isn't foosball tables and drinks on Friday
Anand Verma
Anand Verma | Contributor