Uh oh: Slack's workplace messaging service is down

Slack, the global workplace instant messaging service, is experiencing technical issues leaving teams across the world unable to communicate without speaking to each other.

The provider confirmed that users were having difficulty connecting to the service, and promised that it will investigate the problem in due course.

In the last 24 hours, Slack has seen a high of 1634 reports of issues coming in from users, with the most reported problems including logging in (39 per cent), website (31 per cent) and mobile app (28 per cent).

Slack first responded to the issues at 2:30pm today, and has since provided an update that it is still unable to provide a solution to its problems.

Employees at companies across the world have gone into a widespread panic, unable to chat informally with their colleagues without the added effort of providing face-to-face communication value.

This is also not the first time that Slack has gone down, when the messenger service previously experienced major outages in November last year.

