London listed advertising agency M&C Saatchi has snapped up a pair of "social influencer" agencies who employ instagram personalities to drive ad campaigns forward.

It will buy a majority stake in Red Hare Digital, which specialises in beauty and has the likes of social media personalities including India's biggest beauty influencer Kaushal Gabriella and Jordan Lipscombe, who has 1.35m subscribers on YouTube.

The deal will also involve M&C Saatchi taking on Red Hare's sister agency Grey Whippet, who have worked on marketing campaigns for the likes of Freesat and Wickes.

It follows M&C Saatchi Merlin, the company's talent management arm, creating a dedicated division for social influencers last year.

Richard Thompson, chairman of M&C Merlin and now the M&C Saatchi Talent Group, said: "The marriage of brands, insight and the scale of the M&C Saatchi global network provides an offering that is totally unique. Through the acquisition of Red Hare and Grey Whippet some of the most successful and exciting creators in the UK become part of the group."

Unilever has recently called on the advertising industry to "rebuild trust" and ensure there was greater transparency with social media or social influencer marketing.