The new chief executive of the Civil Aviation Authority has used his first speech since starting his post to warn Heathrow against backtracking on promises for more affordable travel.

Richard Moriarty, who joined the regulator as its CEO in May, said that the airport would be "doing itself a great disservice" if it were to walk back on a commitment on affordable charges that it's given over the past few years.

Heathrow remains one of the most expensive airports for passenger charges in the world, at £22 per person.

Speaking to the BBC yesterday, the airport's boss John Holland-Kayne said it would be "foolish" to guarantee that prices wouldn't rise as a result of the expansion, and that it was too early to be making any commitments on that front.

MPs voted to allow a third runway to be built at Heathrow earlier this week, despite criticism rising from the heads of various airlines.

The entire project is expected to cost around £14bn of privately funded money, and is set to open in 2026.

Moriarty also criticised any government initiatives that could use Brexit as "an opportunity to restrict competition" by undermining consumer and environmental protections in aviation, created by time spent under EU regulations.

Though he felt that Heathrow's unwillingness to provide clarity on its future plans for costs, Moriarty did relent that the UK regulator will always have the final say on charges to protect consumers.

He added: "Rest assured, we will put a lot of pressure on Heathrow to get it right."