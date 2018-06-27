Retailers report fastest sales growth since September 2017

Alys Key

Retailers have reported the fastest sales growth since September last year in the CBI's monthly survey.

The study of 106 firms, which includes 45 retailers, found that 43 per cent said sales volumes were up in the year to June.

With 10 per cent saying sales were down, the balance was 32 per cent.

Another 32 per cent expect sales to increase in the year to July, with 14 per cent predicting a decrease, giving a balance of 18 per cent.

There was also good news for suppliers, with 34 per cent of retailers placing more orders than they did a year ago. Only 13 per cent placed fewer, resulting in a balance of 20 per cent.

“Higher-than-average temperatures seem to have had a positive impact on shoppers, with retailers benefiting from above-average seasonal sales and improved order volumes growth," noted Anna Leach, CBI head of economic intelligence.

"While today’s findings will bring some summer cheer to retailers, underlying conditions for the sector remain challenging – household spending remains under pressure from the slow recovery in real wage growth and the sector is still grappling with key structural changes like digital transformation.”

Retail sales data for May showed a major boost from the warm weather and special events such as the FA Cup final and the royal wedding.

June and July are also expected to be positive months due to the World Cup as well as other fixtures including Wimbledon.

