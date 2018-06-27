Tony Blair is bored that people are bored by Brexit

Mary McDougall

Tony Blair doesn't care if you're bored of Brexit.

"I am afraid I get bored with people telling me they're bored of it" said the former prime minister today in a speech to London think tank Chatham House.

As a longstanding Brexit critic, Blair said talks are "drifting" and may have to be extended beyond next March's exit date. Backing a vote on the final deal, he said people have a right to choose what "version" of Brexit they want.

“The UK cannot go on like this. I have never been more worried about the future of our country than now” Blair said in his central London speech.

This, he added, “is the equivalent of holding a negotiation on the top floor of a high-rise building and ‘threatening’ to jump out of the window if our demands are not met. The whole thing has become so protracted that it has numbed our outrage.”

Blair’s comments come at a critical moment in the Brexit process. Next week, Theresa May is expected to call a meeting to end the infighting in her cabinet over what it wants from a new relationship with the EU.

She also faces resistance in parliament where some members want to make her renege on promises to leave the bloc’s single market and customs union.

Blair has repeatedly called for reversing Brexit, echoing other critics such as French President Emmanuel Macron and billionaire investor George Soros, who have suggested that Britain could still change its mind.

Both opponents and supporters of Brexit agree that the divorce is Britain’s most significant geopolitical move since World War Two, though they forecast vastly different futures for the £1.9tn UK economy and the world’s biggest trading bloc.

The EU Withdrawal Bill officially became law yesterday but a withdrawal agreement remains under negotiation in Brussels.

Mr Blair said that staying in the single market for goods would leave the UK subject to the European Court of Justice in some areas, while being "shut out of the services sector where we have a massive surplus".