President Trump has backed away from a new aggressive approach to limiting Chinese investment in US technology companies that some White House hawks have been urging.

Instead of a crackdown with fresh legal measures, the president decided to rely on an existing but newly-strengthened congressional committee which reviews proposed takeovers of US assets by foreign firms, and can block them.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) is having its authority widened by a bill passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives, and the President said today that protection of the US tech sector "could be done through CFIUS".

Trump said: "I have concluded that such legislation will provide additional tools to combat the predatory investment practices that threaten our critical technology leadership, national security, and future economic prosperity."

The move concludes a debate within the administration between the Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, who favoured working within the strengthened CFIUS process, and trade hard-liners such as the White House advisor Peter Navarro, who urged the president to employ sweeping powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

These measures would have allowed Trump to impose harsh limits on Chinese investment in the US. Officials had considered limiting Chinese-owned companies from acquiring more than 25 percent of American firms that own sensitive technologies.

It is the latest twist in an escalating Sino-American trade war, after the president yesterday criticised motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson for its decision to move production out of the US.

Roughly $34bn (£25.8bn) worth of import tariffs on goods from China are set to come into effect on 6 July.