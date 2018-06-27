Alys Key

Conagra Brands is to buy fellow US food giant Pinnacle in a deal worth $10.9bn, it announced today.

The company, which makes packaged foods including ready meals and peanut butter, will acquire the maker of Birds Eye in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $8.1bn (£6.1bn).

Pinnacle owns the Birds Eye brand in the US although it is owned by Nomad Foods in Europe following a $2.6bn deal in 2015.

Including debt, the deal is worth $10.9bn. It comes as the culmination of years of talks between the two companies.

A combined company would be the second-largest frozen food company in the US, behind Nestle.

Pinnacle shareholders, who will receive $43.11 and 0.6494 shares per share under the proposal, still need to approve the takeover.

The company's biggest shareholder Jana Partners has been agitating for Pinnacle to consider consolidating after revealing a 9.5 per cent stake in April.

Shares in both companies were down in pre-market trading. Pinnacle shares fell by 3.7 per cent while Conagra was down 6.5 per cent.

