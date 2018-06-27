Rebecca Smith

A fire that broke out a block of flats in Battersea today is now under control, the London Fire Brigade has said.

Ten fire engines were called to the blaze at Queenstown Road with 72 firefighters at the scene, and the cause of the fire has not yet been identified.

A balcony on the sixth floor was alight, and around 150 people left the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called just after midday, and the fire was under control at 1.42pm.

Fire crews from Chelsea, Battersea, Lambeth, Clapham, Brixton and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The flat fire in #Battersea is now under control. Around 150 people left the building before the Brigade arrived. There are no reports of any injuries. https://t.co/IQxYDpqpiW © @jamiefox1 pic.twitter.com/mxa3EDe58G — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 27, 2018

Eight fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire at a block of flats in Queenstown Road #Battersea More info to follow pic.twitter.com/lSBqKlz9ij — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 27, 2018

Transport for London said Chelsea Bridge was closed in both directions between Chelsea Embankment and Prince of Wales Drive due to an emergency services incident. It has warned that queues are building on the approaches and diversion, particularly on the south side of the river on Battersea Park Road.

Chelsea Bridge is currently closed in *both directions* between Chelsea Embankment & Prince of Wales Drive due to an emergency services incident. Queues are building on the approaches and diversion, esp. on the south side of the river on Battersea Park Road. — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) June 27, 2018

Several bus routes have also been diverted due to the fire.