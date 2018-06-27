Wednesday 27 June 2018 1:53pm

Fire at block of flats in Battersea under control and no injuries reported after 10 fire engines attend the scene

 
Rebecca Smith
Firefighters have been called to a block of flats in Battersea
Firefighters have been called to a block of flats in Battersea (Source: Getty)

A fire that broke out a block of flats in Battersea today is now under control, the London Fire Brigade has said.

Ten fire engines were called to the blaze at Queenstown Road with 72 firefighters at the scene, and the cause of the fire has not yet been identified.

A balcony on the sixth floor was alight, and around 150 people left the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called just after midday, and the fire was under control at 1.42pm.

Fire crews from Chelsea, Battersea, Lambeth, Clapham, Brixton and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

Transport for London said Chelsea Bridge was closed in both directions between Chelsea Embankment and Prince of Wales Drive due to an emergency services incident. It has warned that queues are building on the approaches and diversion, particularly on the south side of the river on Battersea Park Road.

Several bus routes have also been diverted due to the fire.