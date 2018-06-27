BT hikes landline and broadband prices for second time in one year

Josh Mines

BT will raise the prices of its broadband and home phone services later on this year.

It's the second time the telecoms giant has hiked its prices this year, and the fifth time its done so in less than four years.

From 16 September 2018 landline charges will be put up from £18.99 to £19.99 a month, and standard broadband packages including line rental will increase by around £2.50 a month,

Calls from a landline will also cost 2p a minute extra, while mobile users will pay 1p more a minute.

BT is already in the process of sending emails and letters to customers affected by the change. International calls will cost an extra 5p per minute.

A BT spokesperson said:

All customers that are impacted will receive a letter or email that includes detailed information about the specific changes that affect them. We continue to freeze prices for low-income customers, and for any customers who want to upgrade to our new BT Plus plans.

The hike comes weeks after chief exec Gavin Patterson confirmed he would be leaving the company after shareholders expressed dissatisfaction with his leadership.

Just weeks before, BT said it would have to cut 13,000 jobs and leave its London base in a bid to shave off £1.5bn in costs.

A number of other telco firms have recently upped their prices. At the start of the year, Sky increased its broadband, TV and home phone prices, while Virgin Mobile customers are braced for a rise in summer this year.

