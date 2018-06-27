Catherine Neilan

Next week's crunch meeting to thrash out a final position on the customs union has been broadened out to include the full Cabinet, shifting the balance away from favouring government's most ardent Brexiters.

While it had originally been planned as a two-day overnight stay at the grace-and-favour Buckinghamshire, the first day has been scrapped and instead of the white paper being signed off by the 11-strong Brexit war Cabinet, it will now be decided by the full Cabinet of 30 on Friday.

That means "the four Brexiters" - Boris Johnson, Liam Fox, Michael Gove and David Davis, as well as recent converts Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hunt and Gavin Williamson - will be balanced out by including others such as justice secretary David Gauke and housing secretary James Brokenshire.

They are expected to back chancellor Philip Hammond and business secretary Greg Clark in pushing for a softer route than otherwise might have emerged. However Theresa May's red lines as set out in her Mansion House speech - such as leaving the Single Market and customs union - are still expected to remain intact.

A source told City A.M. they anticipated the away-day to result in "the softest possible hard Brexit".

"That is where we are on this - things are still very finely balanced," he added.

Some of the more pro-Remain ministers, including Clark, are expected to make the case for the Single Market for goods, although that is seen as an "extreme" position.

It is thought this has already been ruled out by the Prime Minister over concerns it would bind the government's hands on future trade deals.

Max fac is still now seen as the only viable customs union option but one insider suggested that did not narrow things down.

"It'll be a form of max fac [but] there are many variations, some new ideas being talked about," he said.