Catherine Neilan

Andrew RT Davies has quit as leader of the Welsh Conservative group in the assembly, just days after being slammed for suggesting firms like Airbus were undermining Brexit.

​The pro-Leave South Wales West AM had accused Airbus - which employs more than 6,000 people in Flintshire - of making "threats" to leave the UK because of fears that Brexit would hit trade.

But defence minister Guto Bebb condemned Davies for making "inflammatory" remarks. Yesterday business secretary Greg Clark was also critical of those fail to put "evidence before ideology".

In a statement announcing his resignation as leader, Davies said: "It has been a huge privilege to serve in this position since 2011... I look forward to supporting whoever emerges from the contest to replace me, and I will continue to place all of my efforts into advancing the Welsh Conservative cause both here in Wales and Westminster.

"As a party we would achieve nothing without the hard work and dedication of our grassroots and I would like to thank them all for the support they have given me in Wales. Nothing could make me prouder than to have enjoyed their backing throughout this journey.

"I would like to thank the Prime Minister for her support and I wish her the very best in delivering for the country and the Conservative Party moving forward."

Theresa May thanked Davies for his work, particularly in providing "a strong opposition to Labour in Cardiff Bay and a strong voice for the people of Wales, both at home and in Westminster".

She added: “It was a pleasure to join Andrew and the rest of the team at the Welsh Conservative conference last month.

"I know he will continue to be a passionate champion for the people of South Wales Central in the Assembly, as he has been for more than a decade – and will continue to speak up for the best interests of Wales as we leave the European Union and forge a new role for the whole United Kingdom on the world stage.”