Josh Mines

Gatwick Airport enjoyed its busiest ever year as passenger numbers boomed thanks to an expansion of its long-haul offerings to passengers.

Announcing its annual report for the year up to 31 March 2018, Gatwick said total passenger numbers rose 3.6 per cent to 45.7m.

Long-haul numbers grew by 14.4 per cent as the airport added nine long-haul routes in the first year to destinations including Buenos Aires, Taipei and Singapore.

Revenue was up 5.4 per cent to £764.2m, while before tax profits stood at £233.7m.

The airport said it would benefit from a £3.14bn investment between 2010 and 2023, with £1.1bn to be spent in the next five years.

Nick Dunn, chief financial officer at Gatwick Airport, said:

Gatwick’s global connectivity has grown dramatically with nine new long-haul routes in the last year alone. We now offer 67 long-haul routes in total including the UK’s only direct service to Chengdu, which is due to start flying next week. We have ambitious plans to further enhance the experience for passengers at the airport, with a commitment to invest over £3bn between 2010 - 2023, including an extension to Pier 6 providing six new aircraft stands, plus a new mezzanine level in the North Terminal departure lounge to accommodate new restaurants.

In a nod to the recent decision to extend Heathrow's third runway, Dunn added: "Gatwick welcomes and is focussed on the government’s recent challenge to all airports to make the best use of their existing runways.

"It is vital that all airports are encouraged to increase capacity and we are exploring the best way Gatwick can continue to grow sustainably to support the local and national economy so that Britain can reap the benefits of greater global connectivity."