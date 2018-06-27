Catherine Neilan

Both the UK and EU have been urged to "inject pace and urgency" into Brexit talks by business leaders and unions ahead of tomorrow's European Council summit.

BusinessEurope and the Confederation of British Industry met with the TUC and ETUC to deliver an unprecedented joint statement urging faster progress, particularly on the Irish border.

It had originally been hoped that this point would be settled during June's European Council, paving the way for the October meeting to be focused on the future relationship. However government is now indicating they do not expect to make conclusive headway at this stage, with Michel Barnier still resisting the UK's position on the backstop.

An agreement must be reached in time to be ratified by UK and EU parliaments before the March 29 2019 end date, or risk the "cliff edge" no deal scenario feared by business.

The joint statement reads: “We are calling on the UK government and the EU to inject pace and urgency in the negotiations, bringing about measurable progress, in particular a backstop arrangement to avoid a hard border in Ireland.

“Decisions will be needed in June and October to finalise the withdrawal agreement and the transitional arrangement, and put economic interests and people’s jobs, rights and livelihoods first.

“The UK government and the EU will need to agree on all aspects of regulatory alignment, which is of the utmost importance, without jeopardising the integrity of the Single Market."

The statement also demands governments on both sides "consult us in a meaningful and more structured manner on a joint basis so that we can contribute to identifying and designing practical solutions that will work" - a notable request during a week in which Theresa May has been forced to reassure businesses that she has their best interests at heart.

“The cost of disagreement between the UK and the EU would be dire for firms, workers and the communities where they live. Amid uncertain times, we appeal to negotiators on both sides to put jobs and prosperity before politics when seeking solutions that will matter for generations to come.”​