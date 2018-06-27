Sebastian McCarthy

IWG’s share price fell this morning, as the world’s largest serviced office group warned profits would be lower than previously expected for the year ahead.

The UK-listed flexible workspace blamed a "weak performance" in the UK, along with an expansion drive which has caused higher costs in opening new office space, for the downgraded outlook.

Shares fell by more than four per cent in IWG as it said that operating profits in 2018 would be between £15m and £20m lower than previous forecasts.

IWG said it plans to add an extra 6.7m square feet of new space to its network this year, a figure 17 per cent higher than previously given. The increase of 270 extra locations has come at a cost of £230m, despite earlier predictions that costs would only reach £200m.

Known for its Regus brand, IWG is currently at the centre of a four-way bidding war, as private equity firms Terra Firma and TDR Capital and real estate investors Starwood Capital and Prime Opportunities compete to takeover the firm.

In a statement earlier today, IWG said: "Higher network growth brings additional short-term opening losses, along with incremental overhead costs to support the growth."

The firm added: "Nonetheless, we are confident that this additional growth investment will generate good returns in the future as we expand our global footprint and network to meet increasing demand."