The John Lewis Partnership, which owns John Lewis and Waitrose, said this morning that its profits will be "substantially lower" this year, adding that half-year profits before exceptional items could be "close to zero".

The retail giant said the full-year forecast could vary due to market uncertainty, but it was currently expecting profits before exceptional items to be "substantially lower than last year".

It forecasts profit growth in Waitrose, but a decline in John Lewis, along with hefty extra costs as a result of greater IT investment.

More investment will also be put into product and service innovation, with an extra £500m over three years.

Chairman Sir Charlie Mayfield said that the sector was experiencing major inflationary pressures and warned that the company expects these difficult conditions to continue.

He said:

The John Lewis Partnership is a unique business with different ownership, a different purpose and a different outlook to any of our competitors. As retail changes we need to tread a path that enables us to thrive as a business while building on the qualities that make us different. For us, the relentless pursuit of greater scale is not the right course. Our plans put differentiation, innovation and Partner led service at the heart of our offer. The measures that we have outlined today are an important next step in our strategy that will ensure we emerge stronger from this period of profound change.

The company also announced that from September, the two brands that make up the business will be known as Waitrose & Partners, and John Lewis & Partners.

The Partnership said it expects its liquidity position to be the best it has been for 10 years, with a strong cash position.

As part of the strategy update, Waitrose managing director Rob Collins said he expected operating margin to increase to four per cent by 2021, up from 2.7 per cent now.

He said Waitrose would improve the quality of its product offering, specialising in healthy food and responsible sourcing.

Meanwhile John Lewis managing director Paula Nickolas pledged to make half of all stock either own-brand or exclusive, up from the current level of 30 per cent. The department store will increase its design team by 50 per cent.

"Moderate is dead, good is no longer good enough," she said of the competitive retail market.

