Greg Clark slaps down Brexiter ideologists

Catherine Neilan

Greg Clark has doubled-down on his criticism of Cabinet colleagues, using a speech to praise "the business voice" that puts "evidence before ideology".

Speaking at the Times CEO Summit, the normally uncontroversial business secretary derided those Eurosceptics who dream of "imagined worlds".

He said: "The future of our country depends on the future of our business and that means that we must take, and act on the advice of businesses, large and small.

"The business voice puts evidence before ideology, brings the actual experience of trading with Europe and the rest of the world - not a theoretical view of what the world might be like. The actual experience of how supply chains work - not a speculation on how they operate. The actual experience of employing millions of men and women, of helping them earn a good living - not a theoretical exercise in which you take decisions over the lives of people in imagined worlds."

He noted there was "no future in a kind of national self-sufficiency", and stressed that a deal "must apply to services as well as goods", adding: "Mobility is to services what customs is to goods."

This is the second time in a week that Clark, who has been fighting for a softer Brexit alongside chancellor Philip Hammond, has slapped down colleagues for their comments about business.

On Monday, in response to questions about health minister Jeremy Hunt's claim that it was "inappropriate" for Airbus to warn that it might pull out of the UK in the event of a no deal, Clark said: "Any company and any industry that supports the livelihoods of so many in this country is entitled to be listened to with respect."

What Airbus had said was “completely consistent” with what every part of the industry has been saying, Clark added.

Clark's intervention also came after it emerged that foreign secretary Boris Johnson had told the Belgian ambassador to the EU "f*** business" - a fact he didn't deny yesterday.

This morning Clark was backed by justice secretary David Gauke, who told the Today programme: “Business drives wealth and prosperity in this country, I think we should listen to what business has to say. I certainly don’t anyone should be dismissive”.

Gauke also admitted Johnson's choice of phrase was “probably not wise”.

But David Jones, a former Brexit minister, accused Clark of "communicating a sense of panic, rather than a sense of reassurance" and said he was "unwittingly participating in Project Fear Mark II".

Jones told The Daily Telegraph: "Cabinet ministers should be informing business of what the government is doing to ensure we get a good deal.

"This is ridiculous. You don’t take your lead from businesses, you set the policy and then inform the debate."