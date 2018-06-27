Rebecca Smith

The aircraft line-up for a "once-in-a-lifetime" flypast taking centre stage for the Royal Air Force's (RAF) 100th anniversary celebrations has been revealed.

On 10 July, up to 100 RAF aircraft will perform a flypast over central London with Spitfires alongside some of the RAF's most state-of-the-art aircraft.

The occasion will mark the largest concentration of military aircraft seen over the capital in recent memory, according to the RAF, with the formation scheduled to pass over Buckingham Palace at 1pm.

Read more: Revealed: The world's best and worst airlines and airports

The event is also expected to be the first opportunity for the general public to see the RAF's next generation aircraft, the Lightning.

The RAF has named the types of aircraft participating in the flypast, though all aircraft participation will be subject to weather and operational commitments.

Aircraft expected to take part:

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

Air Chief Marshal, chief of the air staff, Sir Stephen Hillier, said:

This once-in-a-lifetime flypast will provide an iconic centrepiece for the RAF100 celebrations. In our centenary year we are commemorating those that have come before us, celebrating our current personnel and, ultimately, inspiring a new generation to write the next chapters in the RAF’s story. While the aircraft in the skies on July 10 will offer a striking visual representation of the United Kingdom’s air power throughout the RAF’s existence, it is also important to remember that there is a large and multi-skilled team behind every aircraft participating. The complex preparations required to deliver this display are made possible by the RAF’s cutting-edge technology and ongoing spirit of relentless innovation.

Here's the route:

Aircraft taking part in the flypast Lightning – the RAF’s next generation fast jet Puma – the RAF’s advanced medium-sized, medium lift transport helicopter Chinook - the twin-rotor heavy lift helicopter Juno – the new training helicopter which has replaced the Squirrel Jupiter – the new advanced training helicopter which has replaced the Griffin Dakota - the Berlin Airlift transporter which helped to move nearly 9,000 tons of essentials every day Lancaster – the iconic Bomber Command veteran aircraft Hurricane – the battle-hardened workhorse of WWII Fighter Command Spitfire - the iconic Battle of Britain fighter Prefect – the new Elementary Flying Training aircraft which has replaced the Tutor Tucano – the RAF’s long-serving basic fast jet flying training aircraft Shadow – the RAF’s advanced intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance aircraft Hercules – the workhorse of Britain’s tactical military air transport and humanitarian capabilities Atlas A400M – the RAF’s new, cutting-edge strategic air transport aircraft C-17 – the key to Britain’s global strategic air transport capabilities BAe 146 – the RAF’s short-range personnel transport and logistical support aircraft Sentinel – the RAF’s world-leading battlefield surveillance and intelligence gathering aircraft Voyager – the state-of-the-art air-to-air refuelling and global passenger transport aircraft Rivet Joint – the mainstay of Britain’s aerial electronic signals intelligence gathering capability E-3D Sentry – the battle-proven airborne early warning and command and control platform Hawk T1 – the RAF’s advanced fast jet pilot training aircraft Hawk T2 – the latest version of the RAF’s long-serving Hawk fast jet trainer Tornado GR4 – the RAF’s longest-serving strike and reconnaissance fast jet Typhoon – the backbone of Britain’s air attack and quick reaction capabilities Red Arrows – the RAF’s elite aerobatic team

Read more: David Davis takes £6,000 RAF flight to Brussels