Josh Mines

ITV's chief operating officer and finance director Ian Griffiths is to step down from his role in the next year when he retires.

Griffiths has worked for ITV for 10 years, joining in 2008 as group finance director, before taking on additional responsibilities in April 2017.

He started his career at Ernst & Young in 1988 before moving to media group EMAP in 1994.

ITV said he had been influential to the company's turnaround over the last couple of years. The broadcaster said the search for his successor had already started, adding that Griffiths would stay in his post until they had filled the role.

Ian Griffiths said: "ITV is a brilliant business with superb people and I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here. I am immensely proud of everything that we have achieved at ITV, not least in keeping the business together through the financial crisis and then delivering strong shareholder returns from 2010 onwards. I will be leaving a great team and a business in good shape."

Sir Peter Bazalgette, chairman of ITV, said:

Ian has been a key part of the management team that transformed ITV's performance. The strategy that Ian helped develop and deliver has created a strong platform for our future success and delivered real value for shareholders. On behalf of the board and our shareholders I would like to thank Ian for all he has done for ITV.

ITV chief exec Carolyn McCall said Griffiths was leaving the business in "good financial health".

"He has helped me steer the strategy refresh and will continue to be involved in embedding the implementation over the next few months. I and everyone at ITV will be sorry to see him leave and we wish him all the very best for the future."

