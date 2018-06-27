Rebecca Smith

The low-cost African airline backed by Easyjet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou has warned this morning it could go bust unless emergency talks with shareholders yield new funding.

Fastjet, which offers flights across a number of African countries, said it is in "active discussions" with major shareholders regarding a potential fundraising.

Shares in the budget carrier slumped more than 60 per cent on the update.

In a statement, the company said:

The company is currently in active discussions with its major shareholders regarding a potential equity fundraising, in the absence of which the group is at risk of not being able to continue trading as a going concern. Whilst initial discussions with certain shareholders have been positive, discussions are ongoing and there can be no guarantee of a successful outcome.

Fastjet expects that any equity fundraise will be tied up in conjunction with the announcement of the company's annual results for the year ended 31 December 2017.

The airline said it had a cash balance of $3.3m, of which $1.75m is restricted cash in Zimbabwe.

In April, Fastjet issued a trading update saying underlying trading for the year was broadly in line with expectations, though it noted exceptional cash costs of $4m incurred in December last year due to engine failure on an aircraft.

Then earlier this month, the airline said it was entering into a quieter period of trading, and on its projections, "headroom over available cash resources was minimal".

It said it had entered into unsecured loan agreements to make a chunk of the group's restricted cash held in Zimbabwe available.

Haji-Ioannou, Fastjet's major shareholder, had previously been embroiled in a boardroom tussle at the airline, saying he had lost faith in the management and board in early 2016.

