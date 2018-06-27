Josh Mines

A ban preventing energy firm Iresa taking on new customers has been extended by Ofgem.

The watchdog's order was first confirmed in March after it failed to resolve what Ofgem called its "customer service failings".

It stops Iresa taking on new customers, one off payments and increasing direct debits for the foreseeable future.

Ofgem demanded improvements to its customer service over the last three months, telling Iresa to extend its call centre hours, improve call waiting times and be quicker responding to emails.

Though the company significantly reduced its waiting times, and improved how it handled complaints, Ofgem said Iresa had not done enough to have the ban lifted.

The energy regulator said the ban will stay in place until considerable customer service improvements are made by Iresa.

Dermot Nolan, chief executive of Ofgem, said:

Iresa continues to let its customers down by failing to provide a level of service its customers deserve. Although it has made some improvements since we issued the provisional order in March, the supplier has been unable to meet all the requirements we set it three months ago to get its house in order. Ofgem will step in to protect consumers if any supplier fails to provide a satisfactory level of customer service and will take firm action against those flouting the rules, which could include a supplier’s licence being taken away.

A ranking out today from Citizens Advice crowned Iresa as the worst energy company for customer service after it received more than 9,000 complaints per 100,000 customers, the worst rank ever recorded.

Iresa has been contacted for comment.