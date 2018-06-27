How house price growth across the UK has changed so far this year

Rebecca Smith

Nationwide revealed today that UK annual house price growth had slowed to a five-year low in June, with London the weakest performing region in the second quarter.

But how does it stack up against other places?

Most regions recorded a slowing in the annual rate of house price growth for the second quarter, with just Scotland posting a notable pick-up as growth came in at 3.1 per cent.

London though, had another "modest decline", with average house prices down 1.9 per cent compared with the same period a year ago.

Nationwide noted that in Southern regions of England, house prices were "well above" 2007 levels, particularly in the capital. Despite recent price falls, they are still over 50 per cent above their previous peak.

Some prices in Northern areas however, remain "close to or even below 2007 levels".

House price growth over the past 12 months:

Region Average Price (Second quarter 2018) Annual % change this quarter Annual % change last quarter East Midlands £181,549 4.4 per cent 4.5 per cent West Midlands £188,516 4.3 per cent 4.9 per cent Wales £153,964 4.0 per cent 6.1 per cent Scotland £148,161 3.1 per cent 0.2 per cent North West £160,419 3.0 per cent 3.2 per cent Outer SE £281,752 2.5 per cent 2.1 per cent East Anglia £225,768 2.5 per cent 2.5 per cent South West £243,182 2.4 per cent 2.9 per cent N Ireland £136,211 2.1 per cent 7.9 per cent Yorks & H’side £155,075 2.1 per cent 4.1 per cent North £127,266 1.6 per cent 4.1 per cent Outer Met £365,514 0.9 per cent 1.8 per cent London £468,845 -1.9 per cent -1.0 per cent UK £214,578 2.2 per cent 2.5 per cent

