Wednesday 27 June 2018 8:16am

How house price growth across the UK has changed so far this year

 
Rebecca Smith
London house prices have fallen 1.9 per cent in the past year
London house prices have fallen 1.9 per cent in the past year (Source: Getty)

Nationwide revealed today that UK annual house price growth had slowed to a five-year low in June, with London the weakest performing region in the second quarter.

But how does it stack up against other places?

Most regions recorded a slowing in the annual rate of house price growth for the second quarter, with just Scotland posting a notable pick-up as growth came in at 3.1 per cent.

London though, had another "modest decline", with average house prices down 1.9 per cent compared with the same period a year ago.

Read more: UK house price growth slips to five-year low as London falls further

Nationwide noted that in Southern regions of England, house prices were "well above" 2007 levels, particularly in the capital. Despite recent price falls, they are still over 50 per cent above their previous peak.

Some prices in Northern areas however, remain "close to or even below 2007 levels".

House price growth over the past 12 months:

Region

Average Price

(Second quarter 2018)

Annual % change this quarter

Annual % change last quarter

East Midlands

£181,549

4.4 per cent

4.5 per cent

West Midlands

£188,516

4.3 per cent

4.9 per cent

Wales

£153,964

4.0 per cent

6.1 per cent

Scotland

£148,161

3.1 per cent

0.2 per cent

North West

£160,419

3.0 per cent

3.2 per cent

Outer SE

£281,752

2.5 per cent

2.1 per cent

East Anglia

£225,768

2.5 per cent

2.5 per cent

South West

£243,182

2.4 per cent

2.9 per cent

N Ireland

£136,211

2.1 per cent

7.9 per cent

Yorks & H’side

£155,075

2.1 per cent

4.1 per cent

North

£127,266

1.6 per cent

4.1 per cent

Outer Met

£365,514

0.9 per cent

1.8 per cent

London

£468,845

-1.9 per cent

-1.0 per cent

UK

£214,578

2.2 per cent

2.5 per cent

Read more: Mapped: Risers and fallers of London boroughs ranked on house price growth

