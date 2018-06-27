Josh Mines

Expansion of shops and a boom in self-service machines helped Costa coffee offset woes on the UK high street, as like for like sales dipped by two per cent in the first quarter.

Costa blamed the drop in sales on a slowdown in footfall at traditional shopping spots.

However, total UK sales saw a rise of 5.2 per cent as the company opened new stores and brought in more revenue through self-service coffee machines, as well as expanded into China.

It said that "constructive early steps" had been made in its demerger of Costa, which it announced in April, telling investors an update would be issued on the demerger alongside its interim results in October.

Premier Inn sales rose slower, going up 2.5 per cent in the UK, slipping slightly by 0.9 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Accommodation sales were also up 4.3 per cent due to an investment in new hotels.

Alison Brittain, Whitbread chief exec said:

Both the budget hotel market and the coffee market present long-term structural growth opportunities, and whilst we are cautious of shorter-term trading conditions in the UK, due to well-publicised consumer trends, we are confident that we have the right strategies in place to enhance our UK and international market positions and ensure each business is well-positioned to thrive as a separate entity.

Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Laith Khalaf said that though the group's sales growth was "not to be sniffed at", its Costa results showed it was experiencing the same difficulties as countless other UK retailers.

"Costa is clearly suffering from a case of the high street blues," he explained. "However Whitbread has been quite savvy about new Costa locations, choosing to position their baristas in service stations and airports, rather than in more traditional shopping locations.

"A similar strategy has been employed at WH Smith, and in both cases, sales from transport hubs have helped prop up the performance of high street outlets."

