Financial Conduct Authority drops Mitie investigation

Rebecca Smith

Outsourcing group Mitie said this morning that the City watchdog had dropped its investigation over the timing and content of a profit warning revealed by the company back in 2016.

It was announced last August that the Financial Conduct Authority had started an investigation in connection with "the timeliness of a profit warning" announced by Mitie on 19 September 2016, that sent shares tumbling at the time.

The FCA was also looking into "the manner of preparation and content of the company's financial information, position and results" for the period ending 31 March that year.

Mitie said today that it had been told by the FCA that the watchdog was discontinuing its investigation into the company.

At the time it had said that Brexit uncertainty and other economic pressures were going to lead to lower profits.

A separate review by the accountancy watchdog the Financial Reporting Council got underway last July into Deloitte's auditing of Mitie's accounts for the years ending March 2015 and 2016.

Then in November last year, Mitie said the FRC had opened an investigation under the accountancy scheme focusing on the preparation and approval of Mitie's financial statements for the year to 31 March 2016.

