Sophie Jarvis, Frank Field

Was the court right to rule that Uber has changed sufficiently to have its licence renewed by TfL?

Sophie Jarvis, research associate at The Entrepreneurs Network, says YES.

Last year, Sadiq Khan attempted to quash everyone’s end-of-night lifeline, forcing Uber to undergo a few reforms.

Despite not being legally required, Uber will now directly report crimes to the police, instead of just Transport for London (TfL). And in a bid to soften up TfL, Uber has dropped its opposition to English language tests, despite there being little evidence of a problem with driver communication. Plonking three independent non-execs on the board will also hopefully stamp out the company’s infamous bro-culture.

Not all these changes will benefit consumers and drivers. It is worth remembering a majority of Uber drivers were content with the previous labour rules, earning above the Living Wage, and enjoying the flexibility. The price for this good-guy PR drive could be higher waiting times and fares, if drivers aren’t happy with the new restrictions.

Regardless, Uber has more than done enough to address TfL’s unnecessary concerns, and it’s good news that it will continue to provide a service that Londoners clearly want and value.

Frank Field, Labour MP for Birkenhead, says NO.

Uber wishes to appear as one of the good guys. But does its DNA tell us something different?

Licensing authorities have a responsibility to the public to ensure that private-hire operators are “fit and proper”. Uber has a major hurdle to clear before it can be seen as such.

A most troubling aspect of Uber’s business model is its mislabelling of drivers as “self-employed”. This has enabled the company to flood the market, pay chronically low wages, and evade basic responsibilities to both its workforce and taxpayers.

Moreover, that mislabelling flies in the face of successive legal verdicts finding those drivers to be “workers” who deserve better treatment and should be paid no less than the Living Wage.

The London Assembly approved my recommendation for adequate pay and working conditions to be considered as part of any “fit and proper” test. The time is long overdue for Uber to meet that test. It should not have been allowed to continue operating without doing so.

