Booker rations beer supplies amid carbon dioxide shortage

Jasper Jolly

Tesco-owned food wholesaler Booker is limiting supplies of beer and fizzy soft drinks due to a shortage of carbon dioxide.

Booker has capped sales to bars, restaurants and pubs at 10 cases of beer and five cases of cider and soft drinks.

The key ingredient to carbonated drinks has been in short supply because of concurrent maintenance shutdowns at major production plants across Europe, according to industry journal Gasworld.

Carbon dioxide gas is also used in food packaging to slow food going off and in bolt guns used to slaughter animals.

A Booker spokesperson said: "Due to the international shortage of CO2, we are experiencing some supply issues on soft drinks and beer.

"We are currently working hard with our suppliers to minimise the impact for our customers and to optimise availability with the stock that is available.”

Beer giant Heineken has also been reportedly affected, with supplies of John Smith’s Extra Smooth beer and Amstel kegs hit, according to the BBC.