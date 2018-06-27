Emily Nicolle

Cambridge-based IQ Capital has held the first close of its £125m third fund for deeptech startup investment, at £92m.

Focusing on UK companies at seed and series A stage, IQ Capital's latest fund will build on the success of its previous two funds, which saw the exit of adtech startup Grapeshot to Oracle that resulted in returns the size of an entire fund twice over.

The venture capital firm itself specialises in deeptech, a term that refers to companies which have a significant impact on people's lives through innovation in science and engineering.

Its last fund invested in 22 deeptech startups over the last four years, leading funding rounds into companies like Privitar, Speechmatics and Fluidic Analytics.

“When we launched our first fund over 10 years ago, we had the ambition to become the pre-eminent fund for deeptech in the UK," said IQ Capital partner Max Bautin.

"Over the last few years, this sector has grown tremendously and produced a number of world-leading companies. We are seeing brilliant entrepreneurs bringing ever more experience and ambition to scale up their deeptech companies, so our latest fund will see even bigger successes.”

The third fund is expected to last 10 years, with a five year investment period and a cap of up to £10m per portfolio company.

The news comes as the UK government also begins to ramp up support for deeptech companies, after it opened a new centre for cyber security innovation in London yesterday.

