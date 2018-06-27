Emily Nicolle

Highland Europe, the venture capital firm behind Matchesfashion.com, Bitmovin and Malwarebytes, has closed its third fund for European tech startups at €463m.

In a round that the VC giant says was significantly oversubscribed, this latest fund will be targeted at "globally ambitious" European software and internet-powered businesses at growth stage. It's the firm's third fund in six years, which has seen the company raise over €1bn in funding to date.

There are now 29 active companies in Highland's portfolio, representing a combined revenue of €1.1bn in 2017 and a predominant spread across the UK, Germany and France. Together, the firm says, these companies employ over 6,500 people.

Commenting on the raise in a conversation with City A.M., Highland partner and co-founder Fergal Mullen said: It’s right there that the UK has been one of our major markets, at 25 per cent of all capital deployed by Highland Europe in the last six years. We don’t allocate capital on a geography-specific basis, and the fact that the UK gets 25 per cent speaks to the investment quality of the startups that we see.

Strategically, Highland Europe has said it will continue its focus on growth-stage startups that have already reached a significant point in their scaling journey, which it sees as confirmation of their business models' validity.

Instead, the VC firm aims to complement and accelerate that journey by providing capital and expertise from its team of 12 investment professionals, as well as a network of board members, executive advisors and industry service providers.

Mullen added that both he and Highland's investors are unfazed by the UK's current uncertainty over its future, whether that's the effect of being outside of the European Union or recent decisions by the US on trade tariffs.

"At the end of the day, entrepreneurs will always start companies," he told City A.M..

"I’m not too concerned about Brexit, hard or soft. I think UK will always continue to be a great place to build a company, one way or another."

He cited the success of UK companies like Brandwatch, Condeco and Featurespace, all of which Highland has invested in over recent years.

"We’ve got a really compelling UK portfolio, and that’s going to continue," he added.

