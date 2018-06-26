Donald Trump threatens next step in trade war as US manufacturers react

Jasper Jolly, Mary McDougall

Donald Trump today lashed out at motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson for its decision to move production out of the US as the owner of Jack Daniel’s raised prices in Europe in the latest reaction to a brewing trade war.

The US President launched a Twitter tirade against Harley-Davidson in which he also suggested that tariffs on the EU’s car exports are imminent, raising fears of a further tariff escalation.

He said: “We are finishing our study of Tariffs on cars from the EU in that they have long taken advantage of the US in the form of Trade Barriers and Tariffs. In the end it will all even out - and it won’t take very long!”

Harley “will be taxed like never before”, Trump threatened.

The iconic American brand – which sells itself as the “Freedom Machine” – balked at retaliatory levies imposed by the EU, announcing this week that it will move production outside the US to minimise the damage.

Trump said: “A Harley-Davidson should never be built in another country-never! Their employees and customers are already very angry at them.”

Brown-Forman, the manufacturer of Jack Daniel’s and other whiskeys, will raise prices on a standard 700ml bottle by around 10 per cent.

Economists said the manufacturers’ moves were logical, and warned that an escalation in the trade war would strike a significant blow against the US economy.

Separate forecasts from Oxford Economics and Deutsche Bank both point to a hit of between 0.2 and 0.3 percentage points to US growth next year if it follows through with plans aimed at China.

The total hit from lost growth in the $19.96 trillion US economy could range from $39bn to $60bn in 2019 if Trump marches on with his plan to impose a 10 per cent levy on another $200bn of imports from China.

However, Trump has so far not backed down, simultaneously pressuring economic rival China and staunch allies in the EU, Canada, and Mexico.

Chancellor Philip Hammond today warned that Trump's trade battles could turn into a global disaster.

"I very much hope that we can avoid a full-scale trade war [because] that would be a disaster for everyone, not least for the United States," Hammond told Indian news Channel CNBC-TV18.

