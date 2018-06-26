Banking watchdog boss hits back at EU officials over Brexit claims

James Booth

The head of the UK’s banking watchdog has today fired back at claims by European officials that London-based banks are not ready for a hard Brexit.

Chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Andrew Bailey said the claim by the European Banking Authority (EBA) that London banks were not prepared for Brexit was “considerably wide of the mark”.

“The idea that institutions in London have done no preparation, no thinking about Brexit, I’m afraid, and with all due respect to the EBA, is considerably wide of the mark,” he said today at The Times CEO summit.

Read more: City hits back at European Banking Authority over Brexit warning

The EBA said on Monday that financial firms in the UK who provide services to clients in the rest of the EU were not adequately prepared for withdrawal, and that cost-conscious firms are risking financial stability.

London-based firms are “delaying triggering the necessary actions” on Brexit contingency plans, it said in a statement.

Bailey said that it was simpler for regulators rather than firms to resolve some issues such as cross-border contracts because of the sheer number of them in existence.

He said it was a problem the authorities “have to take the lion’s share of” because it is simpler to solve it at an official level.

Read more: Bank of England policymakers caution over Brexit outlook

"The best way to do that would be to have grandfathering of contracts but if we can’t do that at the official level in both areas — the UK and the EU — we need the sort of thing like the interim permissions agreement.

“Both sides want a transition, for very good reasons because the risks are symmetric. Having a risk that arises from hard Brexit next March is a risk to the UK and the EU. So the EU has as much interest as we do in ensuring that those risks are mitigated and arrangements such as the one I’ve been talking about are the way to do that,” he said.

Senior City figures hit out at the EBA this week for its comments and accused the EU of dragging its feet on dealing with issues such as cross-border contracts.

Miles Celic, chief executive officer of TheCityUK said: "The single most helpful thing European authorities can now do right now is to engage urgently and seriously with the issue of contract continuity. The lack of progress by EU regulators on this vital issue is the most pressing item on the agenda.”

The Chancellor Philip Hammond last week accused the EU of attempting to “force” the UK’s financial services into the Eurozone.