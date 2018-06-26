James Booth

The chair of turbulent gold miner Petropavlovsk has slammed proposals for a new board at the company which he said would be like going “back to the future”.

Speaking to City A.M. today the miner’s chair Ian Ashby said: “The proposals look like a bit of back to the future, those people participated in Petropavlovsk over the years.”

On Friday shareholders will vote on whether to eject the current board in favour of a new board led by former chief executive Pavel Maslovskiy who quit last year and former directors Roderic Lyne and Robert Jenkins, who were themselves ejected by shareholders last year.

The requisitioning shareholders are Cabs Platform and Slevin who hold 9.1 per cent of the company and they in turn have been backed by Kazakh entrepreneur Kenes Rakishev who holds a 22 per cent stake.

“Mr Rakishev has come out in support of the requisitioners... he made a statement saying he had not met with them prior to him putting out his support for them which we find a little odd,” Ashby said.

He also said that the board were concerned about the identities of those behind Cabs and Slevin.

“We referred our concerns about the non-identity of the true owners of Cabs and Slevin to the Takeover Panel and we continue to try to uncover who they are so all our shareholders are equally informed about what is happening with our company,” he said.

Ashby criticised the previous leadership of the company who he said had presided over an 85 per cent crash in share price over five years and said the requisitioning process had been “enormously damaging” to the company.

“You need stability as a shareholder, you need a steady hand to operate the company,” he said calling on shareholders to back the current board on Friday.

In response to a report by Bloomberg which said Petropavlovsk had hired Lazard to explore strategic options and had spoken to rival Russian gold miner Polymetal International about potential transactions, including the sale of its pressure oxidation, or POX, plant, Ashby said the company had no sale plans.

Ashby said: “The company has received an unsolicited, indicative and non-binding proposal from a third party for the acquisition of the POX facility, which we do not intend to sell. As a board we remain committed to maximising value for all shareholders, and POX lies at the heart of that strategy.”

