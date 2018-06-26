Tory MPs invited to drum up ideas for austerity 2.0

Catherine Neilan

Conservative MPs are being called upon to come up with new ways to “balance the books” to save the taxpayer “much needed cash” as one government minister lays into her colleagues for demanding more money.

Tory think tank Centre for Policy Studies wants lawmakers and other interested parties to bring forward ideas to cut waste or low-value areas of spend, arguing this will be essential “if Conservatives are to remain the party of economic responsibility, get debt down and keep taxes low”.

Against a backdrop of last week’s pledge to hand the NHS an extra £20bn, the CPS is inviting MPs to a series of meetings over the summer to discuss proposals, which will then be drawn up in a report to be published at the Conservative Party Conference this autumn.

The scheme has the backing of chief secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss, who used a speech at the London School of Economics to criticise a number of her ministerial colleagues for demanding more money.

Truss said: “Of course, I recognise as chief secretary there are areas, such as the NHS, where additional spending is required… But more widely we have to recognise that - It’s not macho just to demand more money. It’s much tougher to demand better value and challenge the blob of vested interests within your department.

“Some of my colleagues are not being clear about the tax implications of their proposed higher spending. That’s why, in next year’s Spending Review, I want to take a zero-based, zero-tolerance approach to wasteful spend. We need to take a look at ourselves and think “what is the best way to use the money entrusted to us?” We have to make every pound pull its weight.”

Her speech has come just days after it emerged that defence secretary Gavin Williamson had threatened to bring down Theresa May if she didn’t boost his coffers by £20bn.

Other Cabinet ministers are also reported to have demanded cash after the NHS bonanza was revealed.

But it wasn’t just spending Truss took issue with.

In a sideswipe against environment secretary Michael Gove, Truss also used her speech to say there was “enough hot air and smoke” at Defra - an allusion to his plan to ban wood-burning stoves.