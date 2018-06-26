Wally Pyrah

WITH the Joao-Moreira ridden Sam’s Love and Intrepic, the mount of Zac Purton, likely to dominate the betting market in the highly-competitive finale, over the extended mile at 3.50pm, there is definitely going to be some value in following the consistent and progressive DON’T MISS.

This reliable gelding remains on the upgrade, having risen 25lbs in the ratings this season, with a record of three wins and three places in his last six starts.

His latest effort, when touched off in the shadow of the post over the course last month, was given a boost by the subsequent win of fifth-placed Magnetism at Sha Tin.

With smart 10lb claimer Victor Wong in the saddle, this front-running gelding should be hard to catch.

It could be a similar scenario earlier on the card, with Moreira (Sichuan Boss) and Purton (Marvel Joy) eyeballing one another on two fancied contenders in the 1.45pm, again over the extended mile.

The value-for-money play could be front-running MEGATRON who returns to turf after two encouraging runs on dirt.

Having won twice already at the Valley, he is drawn for the run of the race, and looks to have reached his peak again.

POINTERS

Megatron 1.45pm Happy Valley

Don’t Miss 3.50pm Happy Valley