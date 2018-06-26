Wally Pyrah

WITH the race for the Hong Kong jockeys’ title reaching its closing stages, the pendulum has surprisingly swung in favour of Zac Purton.

There are just six race meetings left in the season and Aussie-born Purton leads his great rival and reigning champion Joao Moreira by five.

That means the Brazilian will really need to live up to his reputation as ‘The Magic Man’ if he is to regain his title.

Since Moreira returned from suspension a couple of weeks ago, both jockeys have been going hammer and tongs booting home winners.

It’s an astonishing statistic in the ultra-competitive HK environment that both jockeys combined have ridden 14 winners in the last 28 races at Happy Valley and Sha Tin.

Both Purton and Moreira are in action when racing returns to Happy Valley this afternoon and you can be sure the pair of them will be disappointed if they don’t leave the track with at least a couple of winners each.

It’s worth pointing out that racing takes place on the notoriously difficult ‘C’ track, where the width of the home stretch is just over the size of a cricket pitch.

It’s a course which favours front runners and is difficult for horses weaving a passage from off the pace.

Purton will be hoping top-weight DOCTOR GEOFF can get him into the winners’ circle in the feature race, the Class 2 £180,000 1m1f handicap at 2.15pm.

This diminutive gelding weighs just 966lbs and, formerly trained by Ger Lyons in Ireland, has been knocking at the door all season, including a creditable sixth after a tough run in the HK Derby.

Don’t worry about him having never raced around the tight bends of the Valley, he trialled impressively at the track in April and is ideally drawn for a dream journey.

Lurking in the shadows is the Moreira-ridden and once-raced Insayshable, another Lyon’s import, who had his career curtailed after suffering a leg problem when finishing third behind Singapore Sling over the extended mile back in December.

The winner subsequently chased home Ping Hai Star in the HK Derby and has officially risen 18lbs in the ratings since that initial Valley win.

Three progressive trials in the last couple of months suggest Insayshable won’t be far off his peak and he must rate the principle threat.

POINTERS

Doctor Geoff 2.15pm Happy Valley