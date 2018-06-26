Alexandra Rogers

Uber has been granted a renewed 15-month licence subject to conditions agreed with Transport for London (TfL).​

The ruling comes after a two-day hearing in which Uber attempted to persuade Westminster Magistrates' Court and TfL that while it may not have been a "fit and proper" operator nine months ago, it was now.

The conditions include putting together an independently verified report every six months into how the company was progressing, as well as giving TfL a month's notice of any changes it intends to make to its operating model.

Any data breaches must also be reported to TfL.

TfL revoked Uber's licence in September last year on the grounds it had flouted certain requirements over safety and governance. Among the concerns were its reluctance to report crimes to the police and insufficient driver background checks.

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot ruled: "Inevitably such a young business suffered a number of growing pains which have not been helped by what seemed to be the 'gung-ho' attitude of those running the business in the very recent past. The attitude of the previous managers of ULL appeared to me on the evidence to be that of grow the business come what may."

However, she found that the new directors were trying to change the corporate culture.

"Taking into account the new governance arrangements, I find that whilst ULL was not a fit and proper person at the time of the decision letter and in the months that followed, it has provided evidence to this court that it is now a fit and proper person,'' she said.

"The rapid and very recent changes undergone by ULL lead me to conclude that a shorter period would enable TfL to rest out the arrangements."

Uber's UK general manager Tom Elvidge said the company was pleased with the decision. "We will continue to work with TfL to address their concerns and earn their trust, while providing the best possible service for our customers," he said.

In a win for TfL, Uber was ordered to pay its legal costs of £425,000.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “After years of operating poorly in London, Uber has now accepted that TfL’s action in refusing to renew their licence was totally justified. Today our stance has been vindicated by the court.

“As a result of us standing up for Londoners, Uber has been forced to overhaul the way it operates not just in London but across the world, including completely changing its global governance structures and implementing new systems for reporting alleged crimes.

“As mayor, I’m working to ensure that London continues to be at the forefront of innovation and a natural home for new and exciting companies. But no matter how powerful and how big you are, you must play by the rules.”

Representatives for Uber, including Elvidge has said in court on Monday that the company agreed with TfL's decision last year, but that the company had since changed and was worthy of a renewed 18-month licence.

Uber applied for the "probation-style" 18-month licence to show it was serious about reform but on the first day of the appeal Arbuthnot said she thought it would be too long.

Uber's lawyer, Tom de la Mare QC, told the court on Monday that the company had embarked on a programme of "wholesale change" and had transformed from a business that had "grown very fast, to one that had grown up".

The changes made and cited as evidence that Uber had cleaned up its act include the proactive reporting of crimes to the police, a change in personnel at the top and an app revamp to make it clear to passengers that all bookings are accepted by Uber London and not individual drivers.

Lawyers for black-cab drivers had argued against granting a new licence. Gerald Gouriet QC, representing the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association, warned that the court had witnessed an “Uber in sheep’s clothing”.